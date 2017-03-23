One special service dog helped to change hospital policy in Kentucky.
LOUISVILLE, KY In January of 2014, Monica McClain says she was denied access to the Saints Mary and Elizabeth Hospital's Emergency room. Their reason? Her service dog may be carrying germs.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WAVE-TV Louisville.
Comments
Add your comments below
Louisville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hotel at Yum Center
|26 min
|chill pill
|2
|Trump for President, He will win. watch (Aug '16)
|55 min
|Phoenix97
|2,553
|Cats
|5 hr
|customer service
|2
|Life 22 mins ago 8:41 p.m.LMPD officer gives ho...
|12 hr
|Ted Dios
|1
|Louisville suspects accused of jumping woman; b...
|13 hr
|Jules2000
|2
|Know anybody with rare, old coins/currency? (Aug '16)
|14 hr
|findthemhere
|5
|Sick
|14 hr
|Filth N Fury
|36
Find what you want!
Search Louisville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC