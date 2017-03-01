One person dead after shooting at Chili's in West Buechel
One person is dead after a shooting that happened at a Chili's in the 3000 block of Bardstown Road in West Buechel. LMPD spokesperson Dwight Mitchell says two people were shot.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WDRB-TV Louisville.
Comments
Add your comments below
Louisville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|drug screenings @ Rescare (May '14)
|1 hr
|Smart Choices
|9
|Sick
|2 hr
|Confused
|28
|Terry Meiners racists show
|3 hr
|retire or replace
|19
|Any one know Timothy Albin?
|6 hr
|Real truth
|3
|Trump for President, He will win. watch (Aug '16)
|8 hr
|scotty steiner
|2,441
|I need help
|15 hr
|MICK
|6
|Looking for a doctor
|Sat
|Bigdaddy567
|4
Find what you want!
Search Louisville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC