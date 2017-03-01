One person dead after shooting at Chi...

One person dead after shooting at Chili's in West Buechel

One person is dead after a shooting that happened at a Chili's in the 3000 block of Bardstown Road in West Buechel. LMPD spokesperson Dwight Mitchell says two people were shot.

Louisville, KY

