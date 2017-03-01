NWS, Louisville, KY: Feb 2017 weather...

NWS, Louisville, KY: Feb 2017 weather - benign and pleasant

NWS, Louisville, KY: Feb 2017 weather - benign and pleasant From National Weather Service , Louisville, KY Most of February 2017 was benign with pleasant temperatures and almost no snow. Historic warmth bathed the region beginning on the 17th and culminating on the 24th.

