Numerous wrecks on interstates cause issues for Louisville drivers

A MetroSafe supervisor said two separate wrecks involving multiple vehicles blocked the two left lanes of northbound Interstate 65 between Crittenden Drive and Eastern Parkway for a time. The wrecks were reported about 6:50 a.m. Thursday.

