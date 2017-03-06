Notorious pedophile priest dies in pr...

Notorious pedophile priest dies in prison

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: WAVE-TV Louisville

A former Louisville priest who admitted sexually abusing more than two dozens children he met through his work died Saturday in prison. A spokeswoman for the Kentucky Department of Corrections said Louis Miller had battled a lengthy illness.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WAVE-TV Louisville.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Louisville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Trump for President, He will win. watch (Aug '16) 6 hr Filth N Fury 2,446
Glenview Park Subdivision (Apr '12) 8 hr Ann 43
Who knows lady who was just found murdered? 8 hr Filth N Fury 99
I need help 9 hr Filth N Fury 8
Unique Relaxation 9 hr Filth N Fury 10
trolls are up! www.toilettrolls.com 9 hr www.toilettrolls.com 1
Galt house hotel (Aug '11) 13 hr Venetia 13
See all Louisville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Louisville Forum Now

Louisville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Louisville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Iran
  4. Syria
  5. Hillary Clinton
  1. China
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Egypt
  4. Health Care
  5. North Korea
 

Louisville, KY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,968 • Total comments across all topics: 279,367,959

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC