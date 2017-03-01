News 56 mins ago 1:58 p.m.Discussion to examine effect of election on black Americans

News 56 mins ago 1:58 p.m.Discussion ...

Discussion to examine effect of election on black Americans

The University of Louisville is partnering with the Shelbyville NAACP to hold a free, public discussion on how recent elections at the state and national level have affected black Americans. "The Impact of the 2016 Elections on Black America: What Happened and Why?" will be held Sunday afternoon at Clay Street Baptist Church in Shelbyville.

