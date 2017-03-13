NCAA Tournament game times: Louisville vs. Michigan set for 12:10 tip on Sunday
In what might be the most anticipated game of the NCAA tournament's second round, second-seeded Louisville and seventh-seeded Michigan will tip-off at 12:10 p.m. at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Card Chronicle.
Comments
Add your comments below
Louisville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Puppies for Sale (Sep '09)
|12 min
|imagine whatever
|125
|Trump for President, He will win. watch (Aug '16)
|59 min
|Anonymous
|2,510
|Any girl wanna make money sellin socks
|3 hr
|cindy
|10
|Kentucky
|4 hr
|no one and done
|1
|Ford's pre-employment test (Aug '11)
|14 hr
|Uncle sam
|428
|LMPD Explorer Program Kenneth Betts
|17 hr
|fedup
|1
|Who is going to the trump rally?
|18 hr
|Ghostly Hollow
|2
Find what you want!
Search Louisville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC