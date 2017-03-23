NCAA rejects U of L's defense of Piti...

NCAA rejects U of L's defense of Pitino in recruiting sex scandal

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: WDRB-TV Louisville

Who should Indiana hire to replace Tom Crean as its basketball coach? The best coach available -- regardless of his alma mater. Who should Indiana hire to replace Tom Crean as its basketball coach? The best coach available -- regardless of his alma mater.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WDRB-TV Louisville.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Louisville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
kendall allen (Mar '13) 6 hr Sarrow67 4
Trump for President, He will win. watch (Aug '16) 6 hr Phoenix97 2,540
wake up (Jul '15) 7 hr Jgrotberg 4
Louisville's Toughest Street Gangs??? (Nov '15) 7 hr Stallion 54
Hmm.old friend 7 hr Msval 4
old man trump swings his 10 hr Filth N Fury 3
Looking to give a woman oral, any takers? 10 hr Filth N Fury 10
See all Louisville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Louisville Forum Now

Louisville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Louisville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Wikileaks
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. South Korea
  1. Surgeon General
  2. Mexico
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
 

Louisville, KY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,121 • Total comments across all topics: 279,775,876

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC