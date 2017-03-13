Mother of New Albany murder victim 'r...

Mother of New Albany murder victim 'relieved' after arrest

Read more: WAVE-TV Louisville

Carla Shelton could hardly hold back her tears of relief as she stood outside the New Albany Courthouse on Tuesday evening. The man suspected of killing her only son was in police custody.

