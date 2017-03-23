Moore brothers prepare for jury trial...

Moore brothers prepare for jury trial on murder charges

14 hrs ago Read more: WAVE-TV Louisville

Two brothers charged with the murder of a Louisville man are one step closer to facing a jury. Terrance Moore and Keyante Moore are charged with killing Tyrone Booker on Easter Sunday, March 27, 2016.

