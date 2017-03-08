Mike Pence aims to dismiss 'fear-mong...

Mike Pence aims to dismiss 'fear-mongering' on healthcare

Read more: Washington Examiner

With opposition building to a major GOP plan to repeal Obamacare, Vice President Mike Pence said that the plan would create an "orderly transition" from the controversial healthcare law. Pence spoke Saturday in Louisville, Ky., and gave a full-throated endorsement of the American Health Care Act, which guts Obamacare and partially replaces it.

