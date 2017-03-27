Middle schoolers fight back against v...

Middle schoolers fight back against violence

LOUISVILLE, KY Twenty-four hours after four shootings and devastation after an officer was killed in the line of duty, community members made a plea for peace. Western Middle School students marched around their school on Thursday - the day before spring break.

