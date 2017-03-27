Middle schoolers fight back against violence
LOUISVILLE, KY Twenty-four hours after four shootings and devastation after an officer was killed in the line of duty, community members made a plea for peace. Western Middle School students marched around their school on Thursday - the day before spring break.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WAVE-TV Louisville.
Comments
Add your comments below
Louisville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Missing person Scotty Welch please help
|1 hr
|Anonymous
|8
|best club to dance at?
|4 hr
|BluegrassAngel
|8
|Louisville's Toughest Street Gangs??? (Nov '15)
|4 hr
|BluegrassAngel
|59
|Trump for President, He will win. watch (Aug '16)
|5 hr
|Phoenix97
|2,542
|LMPD Explorer Program Kenneth Betts
|5 hr
|ftg
|4
|Grade lane hit and run (Travis Christy)This is ... (Nov '12)
|18 hr
|Lisa
|165
|Drugs in the city
|Thu
|Discussed
|7
Find what you want!
Search Louisville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC