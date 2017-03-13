Mayor Fischer appoints speciala

Read more: WHAS11

Mayor Greg Fischer appointed former U.S. Attorney Kerry B. Harvey to conduct a wide-ranging special investigation into allegations surrounding the LMPD Explorer program. Fischer also asked the FBI's Louisville Office to investigate potential violations of federal law related to the sexual abuse allegations.

