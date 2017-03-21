Man pleads guilty to charge in death of Ind. 3-year-old Read Story WHAS11.com Staff
LOUISVILLE The man accused of the neglect of a dependent resulting in death and neglect of a dependent resulting in bodily injury plead guilty on March 21. Manske was charged with neglect of a dependent resulting in bodily injury for allegedly injuring Alexis' sister, Bethannie. She was so seriously injured that she had to have surgery.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WHAS11.
Add your comments below
Louisville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Retarded Things Democrats Believe (Mar '12)
|52 min
|Menac
|30
|Ladies beware
|2 hr
|The unknown
|16
|Hmm.old friend
|4 hr
|ManE
|3
|Portland drug dealers (Aug '15)
|7 hr
|Yup
|13
|Who knows lady who was just found murdered?
|9 hr
|daPrentiss
|101
|Suspect arrested in west Louisville murder (May '09)
|10 hr
|Biggredd
|9
|Trump for President, He will win. watch (Aug '16)
|10 hr
|scotty steiner
|2,532
Find what you want!
Search Louisville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC