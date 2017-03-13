Man found guilty of murder in toddler's death requests new trial
One of three Louisville men convicted of murder in the 2014 shooting death of a 16-month-old has as requested a new trial. William McLemore was found guilty of murder in the shooting death of 16-month-old Ne'Riah Miller on August 27, 2014.
