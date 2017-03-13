Love among the Sliders: Couple to mar...

Love among the Sliders: Couple to marry at Louisville White Castle

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: WAVE-TV Louisville

Bells will be ringing at a Louisville White Castle this weekend when a couple ties the knot at the restaurant where they spent part of their first date. Nicole McCullough and Dylan Lowery won the 95.7 QMF White Castle radio contest, in which couples submitted a story of 200 words or less explaining why they wanted to be married at White Castle.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WAVE-TV Louisville.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Louisville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Ford's pre-employment test (Aug '11) 1 hr Uncle sam 426
Trump for President, He will win. watch (Aug '16) 2 hr TrumpISalpha 2,491
Cory T who I met a awhile back 6 hr Maria K 1
tramp + stamp = TRASH (Oct '14) 8 hr Real truth 8
Hmm.old friend 11 hr Var 1
Nathan Niccum 11 hr Tyler22 2
Child Protective Services FINALLY exposed. THAN... (Nov '07) 12 hr PROUD CALIFORNIAN 159
See all Louisville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Louisville Forum Now

Louisville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Louisville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Mexico
  4. North Korea
  5. Ireland
  1. Health Care
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. Iran
  4. Syria
  5. Northern Ireland
 

Louisville, KY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 27,006 • Total comments across all topics: 279,602,947

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC