Love among the Sliders: Couple to marry at Louisville White Castle
Bells will be ringing at a Louisville White Castle this weekend when a couple ties the knot at the restaurant where they spent part of their first date. Nicole McCullough and Dylan Lowery won the 95.7 QMF White Castle radio contest, in which couples submitted a story of 200 words or less explaining why they wanted to be married at White Castle.
