Louisvillian crowned Derby Burger Champion 2nd year in a row
The recipe for his SmoFried Cafe Burger claimed the top spot in the 6th Annual Derby Burger Challenge. His burger features ground beef covered in coffee and cocoa powder, provolone cheese and pickled onions, served on a toasted pretzel bun.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WAVE-TV Louisville.
Comments
Add your comments below
Louisville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ladies beware
|1 hr
|daPrentiss
|14
|Who knows lady who was just found murdered?
|1 hr
|daPrentiss
|101
|Portland drug dealers (Aug '15)
|1 hr
|JustaNobody
|12
|Suspect arrested in west Louisville murder (May '09)
|3 hr
|Biggredd
|9
|Trump for President, He will win. watch (Aug '16)
|3 hr
|scotty steiner
|2,532
|Louisville's Toughest Street Gangs??? (Nov '15)
|3 hr
|kentucky proud
|53
|Cheap hotel in Southeast Louisville
|7 hr
|eyeonu21
|1
Find what you want!
Search Louisville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC