Louisvillian crowned Derby Burger Champion 2nd year in a row

The recipe for his SmoFried Cafe Burger claimed the top spot in the 6th Annual Derby Burger Challenge. His burger features ground beef covered in coffee and cocoa powder, provolone cheese and pickled onions, served on a toasted pretzel bun.

