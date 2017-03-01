Louisville's Rick Pitino a semifinalist for national coach of the year
Louisville basketball head coach Rick Pitino is one of ten coaches who are semifinalists on this years Werner Ladder Naismith Men's College Coach of the Year award. Pitino joins the list with Chris Collins, Scott Drew, Mark Few, Bob Huggins, Tim Jankovich, Sean Miller, Bill Self, Mike White, and Jay Wright.
