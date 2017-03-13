Louisville Woman Speaks Out After Bei...

Louisville Woman Speaks Out After Being Scammed While Buying Puppy

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: WLEX-TV Lexington

LOUISVILLE, Ky A Louisville woman is speaking out after she says she was scammed online while trying to buy a dog. "They've been married 75 years, and she was very lonely and was wanting a little teacup Yorkie," she said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WLEX-TV Lexington.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Louisville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Kentucky 1 min no one and done 1
Trump for President, He will win. watch (Aug '16) 7 hr Ghostly Hollow 2,506
Ford's pre-employment test (Aug '11) 9 hr Uncle sam 428
LMPD Explorer Program Kenneth Betts 12 hr fedup 1
Who is going to the trump rally? 14 hr Ghostly Hollow 2
tramp + stamp = TRASH (Oct '14) 14 hr Ghostly Hollow 9
Any girl wanna make money sellin socks 14 hr Ghostly Hollow 8
See all Louisville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Louisville Forum Now

Louisville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Louisville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Surgeon General
  4. South Korea
  5. Health Care
  1. Syria
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. Northern Ireland
  4. Ireland
  5. Mexico
 

Louisville, KY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,362 • Total comments across all topics: 279,636,300

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC