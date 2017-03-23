Louisville suspects accused of jumping woman; breaking leg of sister
Police say two women have been arrested after they and several others jumped a woman -- and when the victim's sister came to her defense, they allegedly stomped her leg so hard it broke. According to arrest reports, 19-year-old Jorian Stigall, 18-year-old Christian Murphy and at least three other women jumped a woman on Sunday, just before 1:30 a.m. When that woman's sister came to her defense, the suspects then turned on her, according to police.
