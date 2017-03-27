Louisville man sentenced for multiple drug and firearms charges Receives 97 months in prison. Federal prosecution resulted from "Project Recoil" Click on headline for complete story LOUISVILLE, KY - United States Attorney John E. Kuhn, Jr., today announced the 97-month sentence of a Louisville felon, for multiple charges including the sale and distribution of controlled substances; unlawful possession of firearms by a convicted felon; and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime, in United States District Court before District Judge David J. Hale.

