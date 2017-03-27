Louisville man sentenced for multiple drug and firearms charges
Louisville man sentenced for multiple drug and firearms charges Receives 97 months in prison. Federal prosecution resulted from "Project Recoil" Click on headline for complete story LOUISVILLE, KY - United States Attorney John E. Kuhn, Jr., today announced the 97-month sentence of a Louisville felon, for multiple charges including the sale and distribution of controlled substances; unlawful possession of firearms by a convicted felon; and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime, in United States District Court before District Judge David J. Hale.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Columbia Magazine.
Add your comments below
Louisville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Glenview Park Subdivision (Apr '12)
|44 min
|David
|44
|Trump for President, He will win. watch (Aug '16)
|2 hr
|Scotty Steiner
|2,568
|Police looking for thief who targeted store in ...
|6 hr
|rds
|1
|South side quarry
|8 hr
|Play time
|9
|Randy Cox
|11 hr
|Well
|1
|Cats
|12 hr
|Cats suck
|4
|Cats lose by 10
|12 hr
|Cats suck
|6
Find what you want!
Search Louisville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC