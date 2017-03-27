Louisville man sentenced for multiple...

Louisville man sentenced for multiple drug and firearms charges

Louisville man sentenced for multiple drug and firearms charges Receives 97 months in prison. Federal prosecution resulted from "Project Recoil" Click on headline for complete story LOUISVILLE, KY - United States Attorney John E. Kuhn, Jr., today announced the 97-month sentence of a Louisville felon, for multiple charges including the sale and distribution of controlled substances; unlawful possession of firearms by a convicted felon; and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime, in United States District Court before District Judge David J. Hale.

