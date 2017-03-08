Louisville man pleads not guilty to possessing, distributing child porn
Bradley Hardesty, 33, appeared in court Wednesday after he allegedly shared images of minors with Kentucky State Police during an undercover investigation. Hardesty was arrested March 7 at his home on Egypt Lane near Preston Highway after he allegedly sent undercover investigators with the Kentucky State Police six files of minors in a sexual performance during an online investigation.
