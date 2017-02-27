Louisville man charged in shooting of...

Louisville man charged in shooting of U.S. Postal Carrier

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Columbia Magazine

Note: The charge of a person by Grand Jury Indictment is an accusation only and that person is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty. From U.S. Attorney's Office U.S. Department of Justice, Western Distict of Kentucky LOUISVILLE, KY - A Louisville man appeared before United States Magistrate Judge Dave Whalin today, charged by Grand Jury Indictment with attempted murder of a federal employee, that is a United States Postal Carrier , and with forcible assault of a federal employee, and discharge of a firearm during a crime of violence, announced United States Attorney John E. Kuhn, Jr. Postal Inspection Service is conducting the investigation.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Columbia Magazine.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Louisville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Trump for President, He will win. watch (Aug '16) 2 hr scotty steiner 2,425
What is the best club in Louisville to find swi... 3 hr Play time 6
Sick 10 hr The unknown 5
Who is this guy? He graduated from U of L, but ... 11 hr Looking For Him 1
joan harry 13 hr Ebonee 3
i am looking for a pitt bull stud 14 hr Toomuchdumboutthere 4
New Content! www.toilettrolls.com 16 hr www.toilettrolls.com 1
See all Louisville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Louisville Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flash Flood Watch for Jefferson County was issued at March 01 at 7:33AM EST

Louisville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Louisville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. NASA
  2. Space Station
  3. Iraq
  4. Egypt
  5. South Korea
 

Louisville, KY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,200 • Total comments across all topics: 279,228,656

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC