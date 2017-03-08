Louisville finishes as ESPN's No. 1 c...

Louisville finishes as ESPN's No. 1 college basketball market for 15th straight year

Read more: Card Chronicle

For the 15th straight year, Louisville has watched more college basketball than any other market in America. ESPN's college basketball telecasts in Louisville averaged a 5.5 local rating, making it the highest-rated local market for the 15th consecutive year and every year since ESPN began tracking the data.

