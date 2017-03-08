Louisville finishes as ESPN's No. 1 college basketball market for 15th straight year
For the 15th straight year, Louisville has watched more college basketball than any other market in America. ESPN's college basketball telecasts in Louisville averaged a 5.5 local rating, making it the highest-rated local market for the 15th consecutive year and every year since ESPN began tracking the data.
