LMPD reports that Jewish Community Ce...

LMPD reports that Jewish Community Center of Louisville is 'safe and well' after bomb threat

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: WDRB-TV Louisville

Louisville Metro Police say all is "safe and well" at the Jewish Community Center after an evacuation due to a bomb threat. At around noon on Wednesday, officers with the 5th Division responded to the scene in the 3600 block of Dutchmans Lane.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WDRB-TV Louisville.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Louisville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Trump for President, He will win. watch (Aug '16) 11 hr scotty steiner 2,450
Any Nambla supporters? 12 hr Real truth 4
joan harry 19 hr Never guess 4
Glenview Park Subdivision (Apr '12) Mon Ann 43
Who knows lady who was just found murdered? Mon Filth N Fury 99
I need help Mon Filth N Fury 8
Unique Relaxation Mon Filth N Fury 10
See all Louisville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Louisville Forum Now

Louisville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Louisville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. Surgeon General
  5. Iraq
  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. Syria
  4. Health Care
  5. Wall Street
 

Louisville, KY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,952 • Total comments across all topics: 279,405,960

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC