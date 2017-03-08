LMPD reports that Jewish Community Center of Louisville is 'safe and well' after bomb threat
Louisville Metro Police say all is "safe and well" at the Jewish Community Center after an evacuation due to a bomb threat. At around noon on Wednesday, officers with the 5th Division responded to the scene in the 3600 block of Dutchmans Lane.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WDRB-TV Louisville.
Comments
Add your comments below
Louisville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump for President, He will win. watch (Aug '16)
|11 hr
|scotty steiner
|2,450
|Any Nambla supporters?
|12 hr
|Real truth
|4
|joan harry
|19 hr
|Never guess
|4
|Glenview Park Subdivision (Apr '12)
|Mon
|Ann
|43
|Who knows lady who was just found murdered?
|Mon
|Filth N Fury
|99
|I need help
|Mon
|Filth N Fury
|8
|Unique Relaxation
|Mon
|Filth N Fury
|10
Find what you want!
Search Louisville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC