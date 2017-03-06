LMPD officers involved in chase of th...

LMPD officers involved in chase of three carjacking suspects...

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: WDRB-TV Louisville

A 38-year old Louisville man has been arrested following a hit-and-run that killed 19-year-old Robert Pace. A 38-year old Louisville man has been arrested following a hit-and-run that killed 19-year-old Robert Pace.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WDRB-TV Louisville.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Louisville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Trump for President, He will win. watch (Aug '16) 1 hr Filth N Fury 2,446
Glenview Park Subdivision (Apr '12) 3 hr Ann 43
Who knows lady who was just found murdered? 4 hr Filth N Fury 99
I need help 4 hr Filth N Fury 8
Unique Relaxation 4 hr Filth N Fury 10
trolls are up! www.toilettrolls.com 4 hr www.toilettrolls.com 1
Galt house hotel (Aug '11) 8 hr Venetia 13
See all Louisville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Louisville Forum Now

Louisville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Louisville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Iran
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Egypt
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Iraq
 

Louisville, KY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,083 • Total comments across all topics: 279,363,135

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC