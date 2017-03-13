LMPD investigating fatal shooting at ...

LMPD investigating fatal shooting at Louisville gas station

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: WDRB-TV Louisville

The shooting happened about 11:30 p.m. at the Thornton's gas station on Cane Run Road near Farnsley Road, which is just south of the Watterson Expressway. Louisville Metro Police spokesman Dwight Mitchell says the shooting had nothing to do with the business.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WDRB-TV Louisville.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Louisville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
nsa fwb 4 hr Gregg 2
Trump for President, He will win. watch (Aug '16) 5 hr Phoenix97 2,477
Child Protective Services FINALLY exposed. THAN... (Nov '07) 6 hr Truth and justice 157
News Mike Pence calls Obamacare a 'nightmare' at Ken... 6 hr spocko 12
Body sensations? 9 hr Gregg 3
Ladies beware 23 hr The unknown 9
memories of the 60s and 70s growing up in Jeffe... (Dec '08) Mon Francine 1,923
See all Louisville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Louisville Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Freeze Warning for Jefferson County was issued at March 14 at 3:36PM EDT

Louisville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Louisville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Health Care
  2. Zimbabwe
  3. South Korea
  4. Ireland
  5. Egypt
 

Louisville, KY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,216 • Total comments across all topics: 279,548,381

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC