Lineup for Waterfront Wednesday 2017 concerts announced
Waterfront Wednesday features performances by a variety of bands and musicians on the Big Four Lawn once a month, through September. Other performers are scheduled as follows: May 31: The Mavericks, Hollis Brown, Peter Searcy June 28: Pokey LaFarge, Robyn Hitchcock, Carly Johnson July 26: Strand of Oaks, Low Cut Connie, The Zach Longoria Project Aug. 30: White Reaper, James Lindsey, In Lightning Sept.
Louisville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Louisville's Toughest Street Gangs??? (Nov '15)
|2 hr
|gayfromcorbin
|57
|Longtime employee fired from Lowes for chasing ... (Oct '13)
|4 hr
|Whang Chung
|19
|Trump for President, He will win. watch (Aug '16)
|4 hr
|Phoenix97
|2,574
|worst employers in Louisville? (Oct '10)
|17 hr
|Little Miss Sunshine
|37
|Glenview Park Subdivision (Apr '12)
|Mon
|David
|44
|Police looking for thief who targeted store in ...
|Mon
|rds
|1
|South side quarry
|Mon
|Play time
|9
