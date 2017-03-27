Lineup for Waterfront Wednesday 2017 concerts announced

Waterfront Wednesday features performances by a variety of bands and musicians on the Big Four Lawn once a month, through September. Other performers are scheduled as follows: May 31: The Mavericks, Hollis Brown, Peter Searcy June 28: Pokey LaFarge, Robyn Hitchcock, Carly Johnson July 26: Strand of Oaks, Low Cut Connie, The Zach Longoria Project Aug. 30: White Reaper, James Lindsey, In Lightning Sept.

