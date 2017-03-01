Life 1 hour ago 8:11 a.m.Boy, 5, thinks haircut makes him look like his best friend, even thougha
A Kentucky preschooler wanted to get the same haircut as his classmate so they could look identical - not realizing that he is white and his classmate is black. Five-year-old Jax's mom, Lydia Rosebush of Louisville, told InsideEdition.com she told her son he needed to get a haircut because it was looking too messy.
