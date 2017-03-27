Lawsuit alleging teen was sexually abused by LMPD officers to remain sealed
A lawsuit accusing two officers with the Louisville Metro Police Department of sexually abusing a teenager in the LMPD Youth Explorer Program will remain sealed. Attorneys for Officer Brandon Wood, former officer Kenneth Betts and the city of Louisville argued during a court hearing Thursday morning that if the allegations contained in the civil lawsuit were made public, so should the full names of the accuser in the case.
