Lawsuit alleging teen was sexually ab...

Lawsuit alleging teen was sexually abused by LMPD officers to remain sealed

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: WAVE-TV Louisville

A lawsuit accusing two officers with the Louisville Metro Police Department of sexually abusing a teenager in the LMPD Youth Explorer Program will remain sealed. Attorneys for Officer Brandon Wood, former officer Kenneth Betts and the city of Louisville argued during a court hearing Thursday morning that if the allegations contained in the civil lawsuit were made public, so should the full names of the accuser in the case.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WAVE-TV Louisville.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Louisville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Trump for President, He will win. watch (Aug '16) 2 hr Politically Incor... 2,540
LMPD Explorer Program Kenneth Betts 4 hr Ddwilliams 3
Grade lane hit and run (Travis Christy)This is ... (Nov '12) 5 hr Lisa 165
Louisville's Toughest Street Gangs??? (Nov '15) 8 hr white rat 58
Drugs in the city 11 hr Discussed 7
Sick 14 hr Whoah 45
Ge ap 3 mens restrooms 15 hr Gross 1
See all Louisville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Louisville Forum Now

Louisville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Louisville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Oakland
  1. Iran
  2. Climate Change
  3. Iraq
  4. Hong Kong
  5. South Korea
 

Louisville, KY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,198 • Total comments across all topics: 279,939,403

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC