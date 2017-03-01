Ky House passes bill to allow charter schools Read Story Chris Williams

"It is time to stop playing partisan games, to do what has been done which is to reach across the aisle, to put partisanship aside, and to actually lead on what is best for the children of Kentucky," Gov. Bevin said. From the start of testimony at the early morning House Education Committee hearing tears welled in the eyes of Governor Matt Bevin on one side and the Kentucky Educators Association on the other.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WHAS11.