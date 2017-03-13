Kevin Mulhall is accused of firing a gun into his neighbor's apartment.
A man faces several charges after he claims his whippets charger caused his gun to fire through the floor of his apartment. Three people were in the apartment below him in the 100 block of Fenley Avenue in Louisville, but no one was injured in the incident Monday afternoon.
