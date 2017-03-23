Katina Powell's attorney: NCAA 'sendi...

Katina Powell's attorney: NCAA 'sending a message'

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: WAVE-TV Louisville

LOUISVILLE, KY The attorney for the woman whose memoir rocked the UofL basketball program said the NCAA was "sending a message" in its report that UofL released Thursday. The NCAA gave UofL its Notice of Allegations back in October and the university responded in January, saying it supports men's basketball head coach Rick Pitino and it fought back against the serious violation of "failure to monitor".

Start the conversation, or Read more at WAVE-TV Louisville.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Louisville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Common Sense: Ditch Mitch AND Bevins 5 hr Thom Paine 2
Joei Barton 6 hr Discussed 1
Trump for President, He will win. watch (Aug '16) 10 hr Scotty Steiner 2,557
News Life 22 mins ago 8:41 p.m.LMPD officer gives ho... 10 hr John whang 2
why do blacks always play the race card (Dec '11) 11 hr My experience lol 236
Cats 13 hr Let you know 3
Whitney Chrappa (May '16) 14 hr Wchrappa 6
See all Louisville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Louisville Forum Now

Louisville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Louisville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Wikileaks
  4. Syria
  5. South Korea
  1. Surgeon General
  2. Mexico
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
 

Louisville, KY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,437 • Total comments across all topics: 279,822,938

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC