Katina Powell's attorney: NCAA 'sending a message'

LOUISVILLE, KY The attorney for the woman whose memoir rocked the UofL basketball program said the NCAA was "sending a message" in its report that UofL released Thursday. The NCAA gave UofL its Notice of Allegations back in October and the university responded in January, saying it supports men's basketball head coach Rick Pitino and it fought back against the serious violation of "failure to monitor".

