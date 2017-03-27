Judge orders Louisville abortion clin...

Judge orders Louisville abortion clinic to stay open for 14 days

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: WDRB-TV Louisville

On Friday, a federal judge ordered the state to keep the EMW Clinic's doors open for two more weeks. Steps outside of the clinic, signs are held and prayers are uttered to end abortion.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WDRB-TV Louisville.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Louisville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Trump for President, He will win. watch (Aug '16) 58 min Politically Incor... 2,548
joan harry 1 hr not honest ppl 9
loan shark 2 hr themajesticbaby 1
Missing person Scotty Welch please help 4 hr BluegrassAngel 9
Auction estate sale Arapaho Dr Iroquois park area 6 hr Estate sale 1
Hotel at Yum Center 15 hr Chuy 3
Petition Spectrum Cable to drop CNN 17 hr Why pay cable for... 1
See all Louisville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Louisville Forum Now

Louisville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Louisville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Final Four
  3. Health Care
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Iran
  3. Climate Change
  4. Syria
  5. Death Penalty
 

Louisville, KY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,304 • Total comments across all topics: 279,977,298

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC