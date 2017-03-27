Judge orders Louisville abortion clinic to stay open for 14 days
On Friday, a federal judge ordered the state to keep the EMW Clinic's doors open for two more weeks. Steps outside of the clinic, signs are held and prayers are uttered to end abortion.
