JCC rally - - when any one of us gets hit, we step up'
Like others attending the WeStandTogether Rally at the Louisville JCC on Sunday, Rus Funk and his son were not Jewish. Funk, a Unitarian, said he wanted to stand with his community to oppose hateful acts, such as the bomb threat issued to the center last week.
Start the conversation, or Read more at LEO Weekly.
