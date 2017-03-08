JCC plans unity rally in response to ...

JCC plans unity rally in response to bomb threat Read Story Julia Rose

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: WHAS11

The Jewish Community Center of Louisville is fighting hate with love after the facility received a bomb threat earlier this week. The incident is not unique to the JCC in Louisville as JCCs across the country have recently been getting similar threatening emails.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WHAS11.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Louisville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Poll Growing up at St .Thomas St .Vincent Orphanage ? (Sep '10) 1 hr m 114
best club to dance at? 1 hr curious 1
Trump for President, He will win. watch (Aug '16) 4 hr D D Home 2,464
joan harry 5 hr Joan Harry 6
Fake news or alternative truth 8 hr What is in your b... 9
Ford's pre-employment test (Aug '11) 20 hr Uncle sam 421
Who knows lady who was just found murdered? Fri Just me 100
See all Louisville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Louisville Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Freeze Warning for Jefferson County was issued at March 11 at 4:56PM EDT

Louisville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Louisville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. China
  3. Surgeon General
  4. South Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Supreme Court
  3. North Korea
  4. Iraq
  5. Health Care
 

Louisville, KY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,261 • Total comments across all topics: 279,478,670

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC