Interim communications director begins in PC(USA) Office of the General Assembly
The Reverend Jerry Van Marter, former coordinator for the Presbyterian News Service, Presbyterian Church , has been invited by the Reverend J. Herbert Nelson, II, Stated Clerk of the General Assembly, to serve as part-time, interim communications director in the PC 's Office of the General Assembly . Van Marter succeeds the Reverend Toya Richards, who has accepted a new position as senior communications associate for The Night Ministry, a faith-based, social service agency in Chicago.
