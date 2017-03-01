Inmate taken to hospital after use of force incident Read Story WHAS11 Staff
LOUISVILLE, Ky. An inmate at the Hall of Justice was taken to the hospital Saturday after a use of force incident.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WHAS11.
Comments
Add your comments below
Louisville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|I need help
|4 hr
|MICK
|6
|Sick
|14 hr
|Thot
|24
|Looking for a doctor
|14 hr
|Bigdaddy567
|4
|heroin (Jul '13)
|16 hr
|Easte
|17
|memories of the 60s and 70s growing up in Jeffe... (Dec '08)
|21 hr
|damn riright
|1,922
|Trump for President, He will win. watch (Aug '16)
|22 hr
|scotty steiner
|2,440
|Walking Bridge
|22 hr
|Biggun
|3
Find what you want!
Search Louisville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC