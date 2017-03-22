Injury accidents block lanes on I-65N...

Injury accidents block lanes on I-65N at Watterson Expressway, Outer Loop

12 hrs ago

Emergency crews are at the scene of to two injury accidents that have blocked lanes on northbound Interstate 65 south of downtown Louisville. One of the crashes involves two vehicles at I-65 North near Outer Loop.

