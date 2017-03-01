Indiana 42 mins ago 4:26 p.m.Attorney...

Indiana 42 mins ago 4:26 p.m.Attorney claims couple wrongly arrested in Clark Co. drug bust

Next Story Prev Story
22 hrs ago Read more: WHAS11

LOUISVILLE, Ky. A hearing is set for Monday in a case Clarksville Police are calling the largest drug bust in the county's history.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WHAS11.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Louisville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Unique Relaxation 36 min Curious 9
Galt house hotel (Aug '11) 1 hr Venetia 13
drug screenings @ Rescare (May '14) 2 hr Deabunked 12
Bobby Whitmore (Mar '13) 4 hr Its ashame 6
Anyone have or known where I can find baby pag... 6 hr Curly 2
Who knows lady who was just found murdered? 7 hr Filth N Fury 98
joseph allen elders. (Jan '13) 8 hr Greg_s1 4
See all Louisville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Louisville Forum Now

Louisville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Louisville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Egypt
  1. Iraq
  2. Iran
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
 

Louisville, KY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,477 • Total comments across all topics: 279,356,042

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC