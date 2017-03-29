Hir, Clybourne Park, Sex with Strangers and More Set for The Liminal Playhouse's 2017-18 Season

Artistic Director Tony Prince and Producing Director Richard McGrew are excited to announce the 2017-2018 season of The Liminal Playhouse. Having joined Bunbury Theatre and Pandora Productions in a partnership as the third resident theatre company at The Henry Clay Theatre, The Liminal Playhouse will expand to four shows for its third season, all Louisville premieres and all in The Henry Clay .

Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.