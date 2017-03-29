Hir, Clybourne Park, Sex with Strange...

Hir, Clybourne Park, Sex with Strangers and More Set for The Liminal Playhouse's 2017-18 Season

Next Story Prev Story
6 hrs ago Read more: BroadwayWorld.com

Artistic Director Tony Prince and Producing Director Richard McGrew are excited to announce the 2017-2018 season of The Liminal Playhouse. Having joined Bunbury Theatre and Pandora Productions in a partnership as the third resident theatre company at The Henry Clay Theatre, The Liminal Playhouse will expand to four shows for its third season, all Louisville premieres and all in The Henry Clay .

Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Louisville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Megan Dephillips 2 hr Lol 1
best club to dance at? 3 hr None 6
Trump for President, He will win. watch (Aug '16) 4 hr Phoenix97 2,536
Cats 5 hr Awesome 8
Who knows lady who was just found murdered? 5 hr No one 102
Whitney Chrappa (May '16) 6 hr Really 8
Sick 7 hr Play time 39
See all Louisville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Louisville Forum Now

Louisville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Louisville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. South Korea
  5. Wall Street
  1. Oakland
  2. Mexico
  3. Iran
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Hong Kong
 

Louisville, KY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,715 • Total comments across all topics: 279,916,654

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC