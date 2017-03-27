Great-Day-Live 45 mins ago 6:59 a.m.Punching back against Parkinson's disease
"Rock Steady" is a national program that teaches boxing techniques to help Parkinson's patients function better. The program starts April 4, 2017 at the Jewish Community Center on Dutchmans Lane in Louisville, Kentucky.
