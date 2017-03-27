Great-Day-Live 43 mins ago 12:59 p.m....

Great-Day-Live 43 mins ago 12:59 p.m.Past UofL basketball stars are seeing red - " wine

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: WHAS11

Cardinal Red gets matched with red wine and more during "Wine Down Louisville" to benefit Dreams with Wings. The event takes place throughout April at the Louvino locations in the Highlands and in Middletown, Kentucky.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WHAS11.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Louisville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
best club to dance at? 52 min None 6
Trump for President, He will win. watch (Aug '16) 1 hr Phoenix97 2,536
Cats 2 hr Awesome 8
Who knows lady who was just found murdered? 2 hr No one 102
Whitney Chrappa (May '16) 3 hr Really 8
Sick 4 hr Play time 39
Drugs in the city 4 hr Zom 4
See all Louisville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Louisville Forum Now

Louisville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Louisville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Final Four
  4. South Korea
  5. Wall Street
  1. Oakland
  2. Mexico
  3. Iran
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Hong Kong
 

Louisville, KY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,800 • Total comments across all topics: 279,913,628

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC