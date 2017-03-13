Great-Day-Live 43 mins ago 1:07 p.m.Lemonade Day is a sweet idea for young entrepreneurs
The goal for Louisville's Lemonade Day is to help 500 children start their own lemonade stand to learn how to run their own business. Lauren Coulter is the director of Lemonade Day Louisville and is an entrepreneur herself.
