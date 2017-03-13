Great-Day-Live 32 mins ago 1:02 p.m.N...

Great-Day-Live 32 mins ago 1:02 p.m.Narcan saves lives, Landmark Recovery helps keep them clean

11 hrs ago Read more: WHAS11

Fritz Ruhl has benefited first hand from treatment through Landmark Recovery to overcome addiction. He joins GDL with Zachary Crouch of Landmark Recovery to share his story and how Landmark, and the drug commonly referred to as Narcan, played a part in it.

