Great-Day-Live 26 mins ago 1:07 p.m."Brat Pack America" is a love...
The 1960s had the Rat Pack, but the 1980s had the Brat Pack, with stars like Rob Lowe, Emilio Estevez, Molly Ringwald, Demi Moore, and other young actors in memorable coming-of-age movies. Author Kevin Smokler's book, "Brat Pack America," uncovers the stories behind these memorable and classic films made from the late '70s to the late '80s.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WHAS11.
Add your comments below
Louisville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who is going to the trump rally?
|35 min
|Ghostly Hollow
|2
|tramp + stamp = TRASH (Oct '14)
|1 hr
|Ghostly Hollow
|9
|Trump for President, He will win. watch (Aug '16)
|1 hr
|Ghostly Hollow
|2,504
|Any girl wanna make money sellin socks
|1 hr
|Ghostly Hollow
|8
|Ford's pre-employment test (Aug '11)
|4 hr
|Buutyful
|427
|Sell your socks
|17 hr
|Socks
|1
|I need help
|17 hr
|Its ok
|12
Find what you want!
Search Louisville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC