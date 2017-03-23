Great-Day-Live 21 mins ago 12:57 p.m....

Great-Day-Live 21 mins ago 12:57 p.m.Discover the stories behind Louisville's secret spots

7 hrs ago Read more: WHAS11

Kevin Gibson, author of "Secret Louisville: A Guide to the Weird, Wonderful and Obscure", gives GDL a taste of what he explores in his book by showing off a few secret spots around town.

Louisville, KY

