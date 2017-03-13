Great-Day-Live 10 mins ago 12:50 p.m.Louisville Chorus features...
The Irish celebrations in Louisville over St. Patricks Day weekend are going to be capped off with a special collaborative concert between the Louisville Chorus and the Louisville Irish Dancers. "Celtic Voices: Timeless Songs of Ireland" will be at the Beargrass Christian Church on Shelbyville Road in Louisville, Kentucky starting at 7:30 PM.
