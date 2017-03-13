Golden Alert issued for 75-year-old Louisville man
LOUISVILLE, KY A Golden Alert has been issued for a Louisville man who may have a memory or mental impairment, according to MetroSafe. Rufus Henderson King, 75, was last seen near Dixie Highway and Wilson Avenue around 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday.
