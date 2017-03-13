Get a peek at - Secret Louisville: - ...

Get a peek at - Secret Louisville: - A Guide to the Weird, Wonderful, and Obscure'

You may know longtime LEO Weekly writer Kevin Gibson for his columns "The Taste Bud" and "I'd Tap That Beer," which have kept all y'all in good food and drink for years. He also is a prolific author, most recently flexing his geographic muscle with a new book, "Secret Louisville: A Guide to the Weird, Wonderful, and Obscure."

